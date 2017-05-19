Benefit festival in Ronceverte welcomes crafters, food vendors and musicians

A new, potentially annual event will join the ranks of activities filling the summer months in the Greenbrier Valley.

The first ever Expo at the Depot is a charitable benefit to help fill local food pantries. The event will be held July 22, and Ronceverte Development Corporation invites anyone who does crafts, food vendors and musicians to come and join in the fun while helping a good cause. Churches and non-profits are welcome as well.

Tammy Dotson Rhodes, program manager of the Ronceverte Development Corporation-Main Street says that Edgar Avenue will be closed so that people who come to hear the bands and visit the crafters can walk about and enjoy all that is offered. Some of the musical entertainment lined up so far is Krista Hughes from “The Voice,” The Half Bad Bluegrass Band, and the Strum Some Band. There will be food, fun and lots to do for the children, including a petting zoo provided by Ann Weikle.

The cost to set up for the event is minimal, and they are asking that everyone who participates and visits the event to bring non-perishable food to be donated to our area food pantries.

Contact Rhodes at 304-647-3140 or 304-661-1361, 300 West Main Street, Ronceverte, WV 24970. Ronceverte Development Corporation-Main Street is a 501-C3 non-profit corporation.