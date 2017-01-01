Barbara Anderson Cox, 73, went home to be with her Lord Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

Barbara was born in Norfolk to the late Odell and Violet Williams Anderson. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Anderson.

Barbara retired as a Driver with the Chesapeake Public Schools after more than 30 years of service; she is a member of Wild Meadow Baptist Church, White Sulphur Springs, and former member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish her mem­ory are: her loving husband, Myles L. Cox, Sr.; daughter, Donna Cox Lang and husband Julian; son, Myles L. Cox, Jr.; grandchildren, Julian, Nathan and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Olivia; sister, June Cole; and her brothers, Max and Gary Anderson.

