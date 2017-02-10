Bank of Monroe’s Fairlea Grand Opening celebrates century of service

With horse-drawn wagons rumbling down the city streets of Union, on Jan. 28, 1904, a group of gentlemen gathered in the Monroe County seat and established a new banking entity, The Bank of Monroe. Over a century later on a cold winter’s day, with significantly more horsepower in the parking lot, a group of people gathered to celebrate the opening of that very same bank’s newest office in Fairlea.

In the 112 years since the bank first opened its doors, the world has experienced significant change, and the Bank of Monroe is thriving through it all. Banking has come a long way, and the Bank of Monroe is keeping pace.

The Bank of Monroe is a locally owned bank. All loan decisions are made locally, and they offer online and mobile banking, including mobile deposits. “We’re excited to open this new location. It will make banking more convenient for many of our existing customers, and we anticipate it will grow our customer base overall,” said James L. King, president and CEO.

“I believe it’s important for local businesses to support each other. I am proud to be a Bank of Monroe customer,” said Matt Cutlip, manager at Cornerstone IGA.

The Bank of Monroe is an Equal Housing Lender; Member FDIC.