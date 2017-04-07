Bank of Monroe raises funds, collects donations for Humane Society

The Bank of Monroe joined with the Greenbrier East High School chapter of the National Honor Society to gather donations for the Greenbrier Humane Society.

With the Bank of Monroe branches as a drop-off point during the month of March, the branches also donated $20 per new opened checking account, up to $500. Additionally, the bank hosted a Business After Hours where Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce members gave donations to the Humane Society, and the Bank of Monroe awarded them prizes for making the donations.

Donations included $1,160 in cash, 18 containers of newspapers, seven bottles of laundry detergent, three boxes of dryer sheets, paper towels, trash bags, toys, 32 bags of food, six boxes of treats, dish soap, 10 bags of towels, leashes, collars, cat nip and cat litter.