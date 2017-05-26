Award-winning HOSA students honored by BOE



Greenbrier County Health Occupations and Sciences Association (HOSA) students were honored by the Board of Education on May 9 for their award-winning performance in the 2016-17 WV HOSA competition.

Seventy-nine students from Greenbrier East High School (GEHS) and one student from Greenbrier West High School (GWHS), Shannon Brunzo-Hager, competed at the state level.

Greenbrier East students returned home with 51 awards in various competitions including CPR/First Aid, PSA, Public Health, Community Awareness, Medical Law & Ethics, Pathophysiology, Biomedical Debate, Medical Innovations, and Health Education. GEHS HOSA swept all top spots in the Healthcare Issues exam and Forensics and was also named Outstanding HOSA Chapter.

Greenbrier East High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) students set as their goal for the 2016-17 school year to help those “close to home.” The students portrayed their growing character and caring attitude as they took on tasks to help others in need, especially after the flood of June 2016.

The GEHS HOSA Medical Review Corp (MRC) team which included Tiana Turner, Clayton Chattin, Laira Shortlidge, and Hanna Mann, worked with the county MRC in several areas to help the school and community. Their efforts earned the team first place in the WV state HOSA competition at Marshall University in March.

Brett Napier and Kylie Thomson were awarded first place for their presentation of the Zika Virus and earned scholarships for their outstanding work.

Megan Armstrong and Michaela Foster of GEHS worked with staff at WVSOM to study Forensic Medicine, as well as the Medical Innovations team who studied alternatives to animal testing. Both teams won at state competition.

Eighteen of these students will be traveling to Orlando, FL, for the International HOSA competition. These include the CPR team of Jason Dodd and Justin Deeds; Medical Law andEthics – Layton Dodd; MRC – Tiana Turner and Hannah Mann; Medical Innovations – Abbey Miller, Cohen Gibson, Lauren Stewart and Machiah Baxter; Researched Persuasive Speaking and Writing – Madison Baxter; Public Health – Kylie Thomson and Brett Napier; Pathophysiology- Haley Blake; Forensics – Mallory Alderson and Autumn Hudson; and Community Awareness – Molli Baker, Fiona Beery, and Kelly Hanson.

Shannon Brunzo-Hager of Greenbrier West High School won second place in the Medical Terminology competition and will travel with members of the GEHS HOSA team to Orlando to compete at nationals.