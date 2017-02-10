Aviation course offered at DSLCC

A 15-week aviation ground school is being offered on the Dabney S. Lancaster Community College main campus in Clifton Forge, VA, on Saturdays, beginning Mar. 4, with pilot Don Henke as the instructor.

The objective of the 45-hour classroom course is to prepare and qualify students to successfully pass the Federal Aviation Agency’s Private Pilot Flight Examination (FAR 61.105) and to obtain a private pilot license to fly fixed wing, single engine aircraft.

Before actual flight training in a suitable aircraft, the student must successfully pass the FAA aeromedical physical exam. Partner flight schools are in in Lewisburg, Weyers Cave, VA, and Charlottesville, VA.

Henke has had a 40-year career as an international, instrument-rated, multi-engine, manned aircraft pilot.

The class will meet on 15 Saturdays (excluding March 25 and April 22) from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Room 375, Scott Hall.

Tuition is $1,500. The required textbook is the FAA Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge, available from the US Government Printing Office at bookstore.gpo.gov/products/sku/050-007-01379-5.

For more information or to register contact Robin Jennings at 540-863-2899 or rjennings@dslcc.edu.