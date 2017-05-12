Author Deborah Clearman to read in Marlinton

Fiction writer Deborah Clearman will read from her latest collection of short stories at the McClintic Public Library in Marlinton on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Clearman’s love of Guatemala and Mayan culture is prevalent throughout her new collection, “Concepción and the Baby Brokers and Other Stories Out of Guatemala,” as well as her 2010 novel, “Todos Santos.”

Kirkus Reviews wrote of her new book, “A collection of stories about hard choices borne of desperation and the stark delineations between classes in both Guatemala and the United States. …Clearman offers the same photographic eye and acute vision of Guatemalan culture throughout …stories of strength and ethical quandary.”

Clearman divides her time between New York and Guatemala. She is the former Program Director for NY Writers Coalition, and teaches creative writing in such nontraditional venues as senior centers, public housing projects and the jail for women on Rikers Island.

The public is invited to meet the author, ask questions and share your own ideas about her stories with other book groups in this literary evening hosted by the FAB Book Club of Pocahontas County. The McClintic Public Library is located at 500 8th Street in Marlinton. For more information about the author, visit deborahclearman.com.