Attorney General’s office announces Mobile Office hours

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this week that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

Feb. 15: 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Alderson Town Hall, 202 S. Monroe Street, Alderson

Feb. 16: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 W. Washington Street, Lewisburg

Feb. 21: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 Main Street W, White Sulphur Springs

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

For information, contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.