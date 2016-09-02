Dear Readers,

This has been a challenging week for me. As an empath, sometimes you reach a point where the emotions around you are simply too much and you feel almost claustrophobic. You want to shut down and hide from the world to avoid these overwhelming energies you are feeling. For those tech savvy readers, I’m sure you’ve seen the post on Facebook that says, “Crying doesn’t mean you are weak. It means you have been strong for too long.” That’s how I feel at times, and so I cry. Crying is very therapeutic in my opinion. It cleanses you in a way that nothing else can. You can release all of your emotions and start fresh with new energy. But not everyone is a crier. So what do you do when you are feeling so overwhelmed that you can’t stand it anymore?

Here are a few ways to release all these negative emotions you have without going to jail. Go for a walk someplace quiet that calls to you. It could be a walk in the forest or down by the river, wherever you can find peace. As you walk, breathe deeply and look at the beauty of nature around you. Feel the energy that everything in nature gives off and draw it into your body with each breath in. As you exhale, release the tension and negative feelings you have a little at a time. Eventually, you will feel the tension release as the negative energy leaves your body.

If you aren’t the peaceful, nature loving type, there are still ways to release the negativity you are feeling. If you have a gym membership then go workout. Put your headphones on and listen to music that will pump up your energy levels. Let all of the negative energy pour out of you into your workout. Lift an extra 20 pounds or run an extra lap or two. Approach the punching bag and pound it until you have exhausted all the negative energy in your body. Once you’ve release all the bad, you need to replace it with good energy. Do some yoga or some stretches. Take a nice cool down walk on the treadmill and breathe in the positive energy.

Whatever method works best for you, make sure that you take care of yourself and replenish your energy often. Too often we take care of everyone around us without making time to take care of ourselves. That seems to be the rut I’ve fallen into this week. Now that I’ve realized it, I have to take time to rejuvenate myself. I’m only helpful to others if I’m strong; and I can’t be strong if I’m not willing to practice what I preach. Breathe in the good, Exhale the bad. Maybe I’ll take a stroll in the woods this weekend or go wading in the creek. I’ll find a rock that calls to me and I’ll hold onto it and focus all my bad feelings onto it. Then once I feel the release, I’ll take the rock and throw it as far as I can down the creek. As it goes downstream, so will my stress and negativity. And only then will I be able to rejuvenate and care for myself again.

How do you all deal with the stress of your lives? Let me know or if you’d like some help learning to let go, send me an email at advice@mountainmessenger.com. So, dear readers, I’ll leave you with this quote to ponder until next week. “Self-care is not about self-indulgence, it’s about self-preservation.” —Audrey Lorde. Make sure you take the time to care for yourself – sometimes you’re the only one who will.

Bright Blessing, Peace and Happiness,

Alicia