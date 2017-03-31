Artist packets available for Dandelion Festival Art Show

The West Virginia Dandelion Festival will begin Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. with an art show featuring artists from all over West Virginia at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.

The art show features a diverse number of categories that can be entered including drawing, painting, photography, three-dimensional, textile, mixed media and many more.

Grade school and high school students are encouraged to join the youth section of the program. The art show entry packets are available at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, located at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur. The library will not accept entries after 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Call the library at 304-536-1171 for more information.