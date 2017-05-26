Area students named to President’s Academic Recognition or Dean’s List

Area students were named to the President’s Academic Recognition List and Dean’s List at West Virginia Wesleyan College for the 2017 spring semester.

The President’s List acknowledges academic excellence among Wesleyan’s students. The criteria for inclusion on the list is 4.0 GPA with a minimum of 12 earned hours for the semester. Wesleyan’s Dean’s List requires students to earn a grade point average of 3.5 – 3.9 in 12 or more semester hours.

Receiving academic recognitions were Carly Brand of Lewisburg, President’s List; Owen Browning of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; Bailey Callison of Renick, Dean’s List; Isaac Carroll of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; Sarah Edmond of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; Jeremy Feury of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; Olivia Hancock of Renick, President’s List; Tre’ Moore of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; Chloe Nelson of Lewisburg, President’s List; Kelly Payne of Dawson, President’s List; Tanner Richmond of White Sulphur Springs, Dean’s List; Clarissa Riggleman of Lewisburg, President’s List; Kathryn Robinson of Renick, Dean’s List; Lennard Schleiff of Renick, Dean’s List; Bronnie Stroud of Williamsburg, President’s List; Leah Tuckwiller of Lewisburg, Dean’s List; and Kassey Wagner, White Sulphur Springs, Dean’s List.

Founded in 1890, West Virginia Wesleyan is a private residential college located in Buckhannon. The college offers 49 majors and graduate programs in athletic training, business, education, English and nursing. Fourteen Wesleyan students have been selected as U.S. Department of State Fulbright Scholars.