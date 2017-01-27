Area students named to FSU Dean’s and President’s Lists

A total of 1,254 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2016 semester.

Three Greenbrier County students were named to the President’s List. They are Shaelynn McMillion, Ashley Richardson and Jamie Riddell.

Named to the Dean’s List were Eric Dowdy, Jordan Grimmett, Colter Kincaid, Chelsey Midkiff, Austin Ransom and Ashtyn Stevens.

Dr. Christina Lavorata, provost and vice president for academic affairs, has released the Dean’s List and the President’s List to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.