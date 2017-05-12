April Real Estate Market Report Highlights

Real Estate sales in the four-county area exceeded $8 million during for the month of April 2017.

The report covers Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe and Summers counties.

Total sales for the four county area during April were $8,766,265.

57 properties sold with an average sale price of $153,794.

The average number of days a property was on the market before being sold is 193 days.

144 new properties totaling $44,697,250 came to the market in April.

Currently, 1,191 properties are for sale the area with a total asking price of $320,888,206.

Total sales year to date through May 1 were $29,067,483.

