April brings success to Greenbrier Co. 4-H Livestock Judging Team

The Greenbrier County 4-H Livestock Judging Team has had a busy spring competing in two contests this month.

The team participated in the WV Stockman’s contest Apr. 7 alongside over 500 other youth from around the state. In the Jr. Division Grace Morgan placed 15th overall, Cassidy Kellison placed 59th, and Gavin Eskins placed 82th.

The team competed at the Potomac State College Youth Livestock Judging Contest on Apr. 21. The Jr. Team placed second overall and took first place in Beef, Goat, Swine, Sheep, and Reasons. Grace Morgan was the overall second place individual in the Jr. Division and took second in both Sheep and Reasons. Makayla Walton took first place in goats and Cassidy Kellison was third place in sheep, fourth place in goat, and fifth in Swine. Gavin Eskins was third place in Swine, and fifth place in Reasons. The senior team placed eighth overall with Maggie Bartenslager placing seventh overall and 11th in Reasons and Autumn Eskins placed 20th in reasons.

If you are interested in joining the Livestock Judging team or becoming part of the Greenbrier County 4-H Program, call the WVU Greenbrier County Extension Office at 304-647-7408.