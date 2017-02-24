Apply for New River CTC scholarship by April 3

The New River Community and Technical College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from new and current students as well as graduating high school seniors now through Apr. 3 for the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters.

“New River Community and Technical College Foundation provides more than $50,000 in student scholarships each year as a direct result of our generous donors,” said interim executive director of the foundation, Michael Green.

Some scholarships are need-based, others have county residency or academic achievement requirements and others are based upon community service, military service, leadership experience or field of study. An essay stating the purpose for applying, letters of recommendation and previous high school or college transcripts are required to apply.

For more information or to submit an application, visit nrctcf.org. Scholarship information is also available in the admissions offices and student success centers at each New River CTC campus.

If you have questions or require assistance with the application process, contact Kelly Taber at 304-929-6734 or foundation@newriver.edu.