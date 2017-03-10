Annual FFA Auction returns to Fairgrounds

The seventh annual Greenbrier East FFA Consignment Auction will be held on Saturday, Apr. 1, at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

You can turn your equipment into cash or buy used equipment at auction. FFA is accepting consignments including, but not limited to, farm and construction equipment, lawn and garden, tools, antiques, ATVs, vehicles, etc. No flea market items such as jars, baskets, etc., accepted.

Early Consignments will be listed in the paper prior to the sale if consigned by Mar. 22.

Two auctions will run at the same time, one for larger equipment and one for smaller equipment and other items.

Consignments can be delivered to the fairgrounds Mar. 30 and 31 from 12 noon – 6 p.m. or on sale day from 8-9 a.m. For more information call Woody Hanna at 304-645-5469 or Jeff Lee at 992-4091.

Cost to sell is 10 percent of sale price, not to exceed $250 per sale item. Seller may set a minimum selling price and will be charged a 1 percent, not to exceed $25 per item, that is a “no sale.”

Sale conducted by Greenbrier East FFA

Auction terms: Cash or good check day of auction. Not responsible for accidents or articles after sold. Announcements made day of auction take precedence over all printed materials. Not responsible for listed consignments if they do not show. All items sold as is where is. Loader available for loading and unloading. Buyer must remove item by end of day on Sunday, Apr. 2.

Auctioneers: Ralph J. Warren Jr. (1362), Billy Morgan (605) and Ben Morgan (2196).