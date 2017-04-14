Annual 4-H geranium sale announced

The Greenbrier County 4-H Foundation is again selling Blue Ridge Farms geraniums. Colors available are red, American White Splash, pink, coral and Calliope Crimson Flame (violet). The new white and violet colors can be looked up online by the color name.

Price per plant is $15. Email jolong53@gmail.com, call 304-667-9288 or contact any board member, Sandy Tuckwiller, Debbie McClung, Ruth Bartenslager, Mollie Hileman, Diann Hayes, Noel DeHaven, Bill Frye or Kim Estep.

Profit from the fundraiser helps 4-H’ers attend local, state and national 4-H events. Place your order by Apr. 26. Pick-up of the geraniums will be at the fairground picnic pavilion near the fair street gate on Thursday, May 11, from 3-5 p.m.