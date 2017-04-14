Ronceverte-Anna L. Fink, 86, passed away Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, after a courageous battle with lymphoma.

Born Feb. 8, 1931, in Durham, NC, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Emmett “Andy” Andrews.

Anna was a devoted homemaker and a faithful member of the Ronceverte First Church of God where she was also a member of the WCG Ladies Circle.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, O. D. Fink, Jr.; and brothers, Emmett Andrews, Jr., Robert Andrews and Charles Andrews.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy King of Ronceverte and her children, Dustin King and fiance Blaise Brickley of Clifton Park, NY and Robbin Miskanin (Michael) of Uniontown, PA; daughter, Belinda Bostic and husband Gary of Lewisburg and their children, Christopher Bostic (Jessica) of Perry, GA and Kelyn Bostic of Alexandria, VA; and great-granddaughter, Emerson Grace Bostic.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, Apr. 8, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte where Pastor Robert Hefner officiated. Burial followed in Riverview Cemetery.

On Saturday, the family received friends at the funeral home before the service.

Pallbearers were: Adam Merritt, Freddie Hodges, Tim Longanacre, Mike Brunty, Eddie McDowel, Bobby Toothman, Stu Beard and honorary pallbearer Norman VanBuren.

