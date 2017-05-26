American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars to pay respects at area cemeteries

On Sunday May 28, The American Legion Midland Seneca Post 69/Ron-Lew VFW post 4940 will again visit the following cemeteries and pay our respects to those comrades who served our country and have passed from this life.

The following schedule will be adhered to as close as possible. Family and friends of the departed, are invited to join in at the cemeteries for this Memorial Service.

All participating veterans and volunteers wishing to assist in the placing of the flags will meet at the Emory E. Sweet Memorial Hall, 818 South Jefferson Street at 8:15 a.m.; the first cemetery will be Calvary Church Cemetery at Richlands 8:45 a.m.; Roach Cemetery 9:15 a.m.; Falls Cemetery 9:45 a.m.; Coffman Cemetery 10:30 a.m.; Confederate Cemetery 10:45 a.m.; Memorial Gardens 11 a.m.; Lewisburg Cemetery 11:15 a.m.

Flags will be placed on graves in the Rosewood Cemetery before lunch, then there will be a break for lunch at Shoney’s. Services at Rosewood Cemetery will be at 1 p.m.; Clifton Cemetery 1:30 p.m.; Neal Chapel 1:45 p.m.; Lewis Chapel 2:15 p.m.; Henning Church of God 2:35 p.m.; Enon Baptist Church 2:50 p.m.; the last site being the Frankford Cemetery 3:15 p.m.

Should a service person’s burial site in these cemeteries be missed, please contact the American Legion Post 69 and a flag will be provided for that fallen soldier. All veterans who wish to help show their respects are invited to join in and assist in this Memorial Day Service. For information please contact Ralph Campbell, commander at 304-520-4225 or Joe Hendricks, adjutant at 304-497-3212.