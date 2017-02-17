Greenbrier East FFA members receive American FFA Degree

By GEHS FFA students

The Star State and American Degree Evaluation Team meet with Colton Phillips, Greenbrier East FFA. He was selected as the Star American Farmer for WV and competed for the national title. Ag. Teacher Dodridge Co., Shannon Boswell (left), State Ag. Ed. Executive Secretary Nathan Taylor, Gilmer County HS Ag. Teacher Nick Cox and Colton Phillips
Sean Myles (left), Colton Phillips and Logan Rapp.

Three members of the Greenbrier East FFA received the American FFA Degree in October for their efforts over their FFA career in their Supervised Experience program and leadership development during their FFA career.

Sean Myles, Colton Phillips and Logan Rapp set a record for the highest number of members from Greenbrier County receiving this high honor in the same year.

Only 1 percent of the FFA members nationwide reach this level of achievement in the largest youth organization in the world.  Colton Phillips was also selected as the highest performing American Degree Candidate from WV and was awarded the Star American Farmer  for WV.

