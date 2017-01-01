Neola -Amari Aslan-Anthony Johnson, 23 months, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at his residence.

Amari was born Jan. 22, 2015, in Charleston, the son of Paiden R. Brown of Neola and Andre K. Johnson of Fredericksburg, VA.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Ira and Doris Young.

Surviving, other than his patents, are: Acelin O’Brien Johnson of Neola, half-sister, Zoe Johnson of Manassas, VA and half-brother, De-Brien Johnson of Stafford, VA; maternal grandparents, Schlane Young Brown of Neola, Alex Brown of Neola; paternal grandparents, Yvette Johnson (Thomas) of Spotsylvania, VA and Franklin Johnson (Bennie) of Fredericksburg, VA; great-grandparents, Jerry Connelly of La Plata, MD, Robert William Brown II of Clifton Forge, VA, Barbara Morton (Warren) of Fredericksburg, VA, Henry Hart, Sr. of Spotsylvania, VA, Dansy Johnson of Spotsylvania, VA; aunts, Shavonda Johnson-Asad of Woodbridge, VA, Hailey Young Brown of Neola and Iryanna Brown of Neola and uncle, Sirod Brown of Neola; and a host of cousins and great aunts.