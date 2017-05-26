Alderson-Alvin Junior Thomas Brown, 64, passed away suddenly Saturday, May 20, 2017, at his residence.

Alvin was born in Blue Sulphur Springs on Oct. 17, 1952, to the late Orvel Hase and Annie Lucille Martin Brown.

He had worked previously at the water plant for the city of Avondale, Alabama.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Hayes Brown; sister, Rebecca Brown; and brother, Roger Dale Brown.

Survivors include daughters, Jeanie “Dinky” Louise Anders of Beckley and Rachel Starcher of Alderson; daughter-in-law, Eva Brown of Beckley; sisters, Virgie Fry of Lewisburg, Barbara Martin and husband Donald of Alderson and Mary Hurley and husband Thomas of Alderson; brothers, Johnny Brown, Roy Brown, Jimmy Brown, James Brown, Silas Brown and Frank Brown all of Alderson; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, May 23, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in Ronceverte where Pastor Youel Altizer officiated. Burial followed in Martin Family Cemetery in Snake Run, WV.

The family invited friends to come share memories one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses, (Wallace & Wallace, Inc., 884 Jefferson Street N, Lewisburg, WV 24901).

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.