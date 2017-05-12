Alpha Gamma learns about wildlife management

The Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met on Earth Oay, Saturday, Apr. 22, in Food & Friends. President Barbara Beard called the meeting to order and introduced Cully McCurdy, our guest speaker.

McCurdy is the District Biologist for the National Wild Turkey Federation. His presentation focused on the history of wildlife management in the United States. He reported that before regulations and presentation, measures were enacted, some wildlife species became extinct and others endangered. McCurdy explained how the Pittman-Robertson Act and the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation have helped protect wildlife. He provided printed information about each of these. A question-and-answer session followed his very informative and interesting presentation.

Theodore Roosevelt, the conservationist president, provided the guiding principle for the meeting: “Do what you can with what you have, where you are.”

Members brought flowers, plants and trees to the meeting which will be donated to the Rainelle community. Gail Fleshman will make the delivery in Rainelle to flood victims. Fifteen members answered roll call by telling their favorite thing to grow. The Fun Fund was collected; 10 cents for every tree, flower and shrub that each intended to plant this year.

The agenda, Minutes by Donna Jackson, and Treasurer’s Report by Nancy Bostic were distributed and the reports were approved. The joys, celebrations and condolences were shared and cards were sent. The first reading about a new member was read. The coat drive was voted on to become an annual project. Members were encouraged to start buying coats which will be distributed in November. Recipients of the scholarships will be selected before school begins. The annual convention will be on May 28-30 in Great Springs.

President Beard shared information from Delta Kappa Gamma newsletter. She told of the many accomplishments by DKG which will celebrate its 88th birthday on May 11. To celebrate the birthday President Beard treated the members to cupcakes she had baked and she led singing “Happy Birthday.”

Chapter members were invited to President Beard’s home for the summer picnic which will be on Saturday, June 17. Covered dishes will be shared. Members were encouraged to purchase supplies to be given to new teachers and these should be brought to the picnic.

The door prize was won by Gail Fleshman. The parting thought, “One book, one pen, one child, one teacher can change the world.” (Malel Yousafaza, Pakistani Educational Activist) was furnished by Barbara Holesapple and read by Nancy Ratliff.

The next meeting will be on Saturday, Sept. 17.