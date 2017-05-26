Allegheny Highlands Knights of Columbus win State Awards

The Alleghany Highlands Knights of Columbus Council brought home awards from the 115th annual convention of the West Virginia Knights of Columbus held in Charleston Friday through Sunday, May 19-21.

The Council, which serves Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, eastern Fayette, Alleghany (VA) and Bath (VA) counties, provided the opportunity for the Greenbrier East High School Choir and Band, the Catholic Youth Group of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ronceverte, and Girl Scout Troop 8195 of Pocahontas County, to successfully earn funds for their organizations by helping serve the six Lenten Fish Dinners in White Sulphur Springs.

Two members of the Alleghany Highlands Council received rewards for their efforts in helping fund the seminarian project of the WV Knights. They were Father James Coyners, pastoral associate for St. Charles Borromeo Church in White Sulphur Springs and St. Catherine of Siena Church, Ronceverte, and Alleghany Highlands Council financial secretary Mike Williams. Conyers serves as chaplain of the Alleghany Highlands Council.

Additionally, the Alleghany Highlands Council received a certificate for helping to financially support, FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), an element of the WVU Knights of Columbus Council on the West Virginia University Campus.

On Sunday, May 28, the Alleghany Highlands Knights will be hosting the annual dinner honoring area high school graduates who are Catholic and their parents for a dinner at 6 p.m. at St. Louis, King of France, Church in Underwood Estates, behind Shoney’s and the motels, in Lewisburg.