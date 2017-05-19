Alderson Miss Fireworks Scholarship Pageant upcoming

The Alderson Miss Fireworks Committee is excited to announce that the 2017 Alderson Miss Fireworks Pageants will be held on the weekend of June 3 and 4. The Miss Fireworks Pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m., and all other pageants will be on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. All pageants will be held at the Alderson Community Center.

The Alderson Miss Fireworks Scholarship Pageant is open to young ladies who are 16-21 years of age, and they must be a resident of Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers or Mercer County. Contestants will compete for the title of Miss Fireworks 2017 who will reign over the Alderson Fourth of July Celebration.

A scholarship in the amount of $1,200 will be awarded to the winner, along with the opportunity to compete in the Queen of Queens Pageant for the title of Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals to be held in Charleston in January 2018.

The Sunday pageants will consist of Baby Girl and Baby Boy Spa rider; Little Mr. and Miss Sparkler, Little Miss, Junior Miss and Senior Miss Fireworks.

The contestants for the pageants must be ages one month through ninth grade, and contestants can live in any county or state.

Applications are available in Alderson at City National Bank, Sassy Scissors and Lobban Floral. Applications are also available online at http://www.alderson4th.com/, or by calling Karen Lobban at 304-445-7730 or Donna Burns at 304-661-1525.

The deadline for Miss Fireworks applications is May 22, and all other pageants, May 26.