Alderson Girl Scouts open mini food pantry

One of the members of the Alderson Girl Scout troop 2897 put it like this: “People still don’t have that much after the flood and we wanted to help.” And helping is what they are doing.

On Friday evening, Feb. 24, members of the troop gathered beside the old police department/Ashland station in Alderson to stock a mini food pantry.

Scout leader Jennifer Sams said, “This is for anyone who has a need.” The mini 24/7 outside food pantry was filled with cans of soup and other food as well as some warm gloves and toothbrushes. Donations of supplies came from many sources including Cheryl Taylor, Cynthia Stacks, Cindy Henthorn, and Cliff Gibson. Additional donations can be made by contacting Sams at 304-647-8485.

The girls in this troop include Kailee Short, whose parents are Maggie and Daryll Short; Jaycee Taylor, whose parents are Dana Taylor and Richie Massey; Kaylea Terry, whose parents are Shawn and Jessica Terry; and Laiha Young, whose mother is Sams. Not present was Hannah Patterson, whose parents are Alan and Ruth Patterson. They are working to earn their silver star.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “The compassion shown by the girls in this troop is wonderful. They saw a need and worked to meet it. They are excellent examples of how young people can step up and do something important. They have my thanks.”