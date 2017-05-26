Alderson Candidate – Travis Copenhaver, mayor

Mayor Travis Copenhaver of Alderson is running for re-election to that office. He has served in that position for four years.

During that time, Alderson has made tremendous progress. His leadership during the June 2016 flood, and in dealing with the mountain of paperwork and cleanup in its aftermath, has been exemplary. He is managing a $6.2 million project to provide mandated updates to the wastewater plant to meet required reductions in the output of phosphates. He and his team have reduced Alderson’s unaccounted for (treated, non-billed) drinking water from 56 percent to 29 percent, saving thousands of dollars in wasted treatment of drinking water.

Copenhaver studied at Bluefield State College and currently teaches Emergency Medical Services Programs at New River Community and Technical College. He has been a member of the Alderson Fire Department since age 14 and is the president of the West Virginia Association of Municipal Judges.

Copenhaver said, “Our team has proved our capabilities over the last four years and we look forward to continuing that progress. We will appreciate your vote of confidence on June 13.”