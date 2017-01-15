Adult clients and caregivers enjoy Christmas Party at First Baptist Church

“Christ is the Key to Christmas and to Everlasting Life” was the theme o f the annual Adult Family Christmas Party, held at First Baptist Church, Fairlea, on Dec. 2. Hosted by the Good News, Maranatha and Friendship classes, the adult clients and caregivers from WVDHHR enjoyed a wonderful celebration of the birth of our Savior.

Guests received a warm welcome from Senior Pastor, Dr. Dallas Smith, followed by a presentation honoring Larry and Beulah Lilly who have faithfully served at First Baptist in many capacities, not least of which has been working selflessly in organizing this annual event.

Kenneth Goodall gave a prayer and blessing. Everyone enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner with all of the trimmings organized by Edie Sauls and served by the members of the Sunday School classes.

Entertainment by Lucy Ramey, who sang and played Christmas music on the guitar instilled all with the Christmas spirit. An object lesson by pastor of Youth and Education, Andrew Connor, and a “Bird Story” devotion presented by Jack Smith presented the true meaning of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ. Group singing was led by Charles Mulkey and accompanied by Betty Smith. As the honored guests sang “Here Comes Santa Claus,” a surprise visit was made by Old Saint Nicholas, Bobby Baker. Santa had gifts for all of the clients and caregivers, as well as goody bags for all.

At the conclusion of the party, Tommy Myers made closing remarks followed by group singing of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and a parting prayer by Jack Fox.

A special thanks to WVDHHR, Lewisburg WalMart, Magic Mart, Green-brier Valley Medical Center Cafeteria chef and staff, Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy, Tri-CountyProduce and Photographer Michael Keegan.