Additional concerts announced for State Fair

State Fair Officials have announced the addition of Clay Walker and John Michael Montgomery and Buckin’ B Bull Ride with Steve Moakler to the 2017 State Fair of West Virginia concert lineup.

Clay Walker and John Michael Montgomery will take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 13, while Buckin’ B Bull Ride with Steve Moakler will end the 10-day event on Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices and details on how to order can be found at http://www.statefairofwv.com. Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://www.statefairofwv.com/fair or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair box office until June 1.

“We are very excited to announce the final additions of Clay Walker, John Michael Montgomery and Steve Moakler to our 2017 State Fair Lineup,” said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. “With just a few months to go, we are working hard to make sure this is one of the best fairs yet, and we cannot wait to open the gates.”