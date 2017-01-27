Aaron McKimmon Graham receives degree for Marshall

Aaron Graham graduated from Marshall University Dec. 16, 2016, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital Forensics, with an overall GPA of 3.13.

He worked an internship with the State of West Virginia Office of Technology Cybersecurity Team based at the Capitol in Charleston in the summer of 2016. Aaron is a 2012 graduate of Greenbrier East High School, in Lewisburg. While in high school Aaron spent three summers studying with the Center of Talented Youth, which took him to Maryland and Boston to study whales and blue crabs.

Aaron is the son of McKimmon (Mack) and Darlene Graham of White Sulphur Springs. Aaron has an inquisitive mind and enjoys the challenges the field of digital forensics offers. With the challenges of today’s cyber threats, digital forensic and information assurance skills are in high demand in law enforcement, business, government, defense, intelligence and the private sector. Aaron currently has certifications in AccessData Certified Examiner (ACEL Cellebrite Certified Physical Analyst (CCPA), and will complete Camp Tia A+, Network+, and Security+ certifications in the near future. Completion of these certifications will provide Aaron with highly sought-after world credentials. Opportunities in this field are unlimited.

Aaron currently works at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington as an Informational Specialist. Future plans include pursing his master’s degree.