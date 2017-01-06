Airport ceases operations with Via Air

After publically criticizing Via Air for poor service, Greenbrier Valley Airport Director Stephen Snyder announced that the airport has ceased operations with the airline as of Dec. 31.

Via Air is the sole commercial airline serving Greenbrier Valley Airport (GVA).

Snyder released the following emailed statement on Dec. 31: “We took very proactive measures throughout the night and early morning of 30 and 31 December and officially suspended operations with Via at 0825 local time 31 December 2016. Greenbrier Valley Airport is committed to every aspect of our passengers experience. We will relentlessly continue our work to ensure the people of our region are properly served.”

Snyder did not say which airline will now provide air service to the airport. However, he did direct Via Air customer complaints to the federal Department of Transportation at www.transportation.gov/airconsumer or to Via Air by phone at 304-986-4000 or by email at www.Flyviaair.com/contact.php.

On Dec. 28, area air travelers began complaining on social media that their flights out of Greenbrier Valley Airport had been cancelled. Snyder responded quickly, announcing that the Via Air jet used to serve the airport through an Essential Air Service federal contract had been repeatedly pulled from GVA in order to serve private charter customers.

A representative from Via Air denied the allegations, stating that the aircraft in question had been pulled from flights for maintenance.

Snyder told the Mountain Messenger he has proof that the jet in question has been tracked in Colorado, Montana and the Bahamas on days it has been pulled from service in the Greenbrier Valley.

In addition to ceasing operations with Via Air, Snyder has filed complaints with the Department of Transportation and state lawmakers.

Via Air began serving the GVA with essential Air Service last October after GVA cancelled its contract with Silver Airways, which Snyder had said also provided poor customer service to the airport with late and cancelled flights and lost luggage.