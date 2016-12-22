Well, the new Wrestling season has begun!

It’s an exciting time for all the Greenbrier East Wrestlers,Coaches and community. The coaching staff is already VERY impressed with the hard work and effort from all of the Wrestlers. We had all our early season paperwork and meetings completed. So, it was time to compete! The Wrestlers went to the always tough Point Pleasant Duals Tournament. (We had never finished higher than 3rd place.) We started the tournament off by going 5-0 the first round, beating Sissonville (67-10), #8 Riverside (45-27), George Washington (54-27), Herbert Hoover (58-14) and Nitro (72-7). Along with victories over Musselman (60-14) and Winfield (51-30) on the second day, we had the opportunity to wrestle Point Pleasant for the Championship. It was a GREAT High School wrestling match. The crowd was crazy! It was loud and there were upsets, pins, throws and even controversy. Point Pleasant won the match 37-36. OUCH! Yes, we lost the match, but it was Fun! We loved the battle! I found out that this team has the Courage to Succeed! And we WILL Succeed! Please read Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena.” We are so proud of this team.

TRIVIA: What is the Motto for this year’s Greenbrier East Wrestling Team?

Upcoming events and highlights:

Earlier last month we had the opportunity to take some of our seniors and over 35 people to Virginia Tech. Head Wrestling Coach Kevin Dresser invited us to join him. The currently #6 ranked Hokies defeated Chattanooga. There was a sold out crowd enjoying the event. It’s an annual event that brings our Wrestling programs together.

CONGRATULATIONS to Greenbrier East’s 1st Team All-State Girls Soccer Players, Mallory Baker and Karalie Rutherford. They are truly winners on and off the field. Also, Congrats to Abbey Anderson for her 1st Team All-State honors in Volleyball. Bottom line – She is a Great person!

I will start to introduce the Greenbrier East Wrestling team and give a more in-depth analysis of our season in the next few articles.

Our first home Wrestling meet (The Greenbrier Duals) will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 11 a.m. Please come out and show support for our team.

EGMS UPDATE: Wow! What a Great bunch of middle school Wrestlers. Coach Adam Martin loves the improvement. If you know of any middle school student who wants to be part of the successful Greenbrier Wrestling community. Contact me.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club is also accepting memberships for anyone interested in wrestling (ages 4-12). Contact Laurie Fisher at 1-304-661-2211.

See Coach Miluk or one of our current Wrestlers about our “Adopt a Wrestler” program. It’s a Great way to support our team and follow the success of our Wrestlers.

Please follow us throughout the year and support the effort and success of all our wrestlers.

Follow us on Twitter @CoachMiluk and Facebook at Greenbrier East Spartan Wrestling.

MILUK HUMOR: Auto-Correct has become my own worst enema! (Ha)

TRIVIA ANSWER: The Greenbrier East Wrestling Team’s Motto will be: Dream On! It’s time to make Dreams come true!