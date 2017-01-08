2017 Shanghai Parade winners

The Shanghai Parade Committee announces the winning entries in the 2017 edition of the annual Jan. 1 parade through downtown Lewisburg.

Antique Car – 1st place #240, T Bone – ‘51 Mercury; 2nd place #238, Elmer & Bonnie Tincher – London Roadster; 3rd place #246, David A. Morgan – 1969 VW Camper Van

Equestrian – 1st place #263, Charlie & Jerri Gillespie – Jess; 2nd place #248, Selena Lucas – Shrek, Fiona, Donkey & Puss in Boots; #rd place #254, Laura Plumley – Cheetah Riding Zebra

Animal/Animal Drawn – 1st place #249, Richard Grist – Polly Dog

Best Dressed Farm Equipment – 1st place #228, Lindsey Sears – Ford 8N Tractor; 2nd place #217, Slayter Tuckwiller – Made Great in America

Float – 1st place #245, Bill Martin – Return of the Dragon ‘29 Ford; 2nd place #229, Scott Beard – 4 Jaks



Music – 1st place #222, Riley Smith – Mannequin Mania

Specialty – 1st place #220, Greenbrier Valley Bike Club; 2nd place #226, Jerry & Linda Clemons – Have Some Bug Juice; 3rd place #247, Steeler Fan Club

Walkers (1-2 persons) – 1st place #236, Cameron Little – Scooter; 2nd place #252, Rick Rodriquez – Walkin Rooster; 3rd place #232, Mark Hammer – Rip Stick

Walkers (3+ persons) – 1st place #227, Good Lad Dog Training; 2nd place #223, Life Is Good 4-H Club Goat Project; 3rd place #219, Eastern Greenbrier Girl Scout Service Unit 501

Joe Ellis Memorial Tradition Prize – #245, Bill Martin – Return of the Dragon ‘29 Ford

Mary Satterfield Spirit of Shanghai Award – #220, Greenbrier Valley Bike Club

Chairman’s Award – #263, Charlie & Jerri Gillespie – Jess

Jim Wills Memorial Award – #214, Chally Erb – “No White Flags”

Oldest participant – #229, Gene Beard

Youngest participant – #247, 2-1/2 months

Lewisburg Volunteer of the Year – Father Joshua Saxe

Super Duper Pooper Scooper – Mark Bowe (Barnyard Builders) with Max Hammer, Alex Webb, Tim Rose & Johnny Jett

This year the parade attracted 55 entries. The crowd was estimated at 2,500. The judges were: Brad Tuckwiller, Cathey Sawyer, Joe Buttram, Micah Labishak and Steve Hunter. Mike Kidd served as the Master of Ceremonies and Shane Hanna and Michelle Hanna were the scorekeepers.

Special thanks to City of Lewisburg employees, the Lewisburg City Police Department, Mayor John Manchester, Shannon Beatty, Martin Schlieff, Martin Schlieff & family, Boy Scout Troop 70, The Asylum – Paula Thomas & Dr. Colin Rose, Mike Kidd & Seth Kidd, West Virginia Daily News, Mountain Messenger, WVVA and Channel 59 News.

The Shanghai Parade Committee includes: Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chair; DeEtta King Hunter, treasurer; Mike Kidd, Steve Hunter. Mardi McMillan, Tom & Susan Campbell, Mike Hanna and Jeanie & Mike Wyatt.