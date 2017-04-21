100 Years and counting!

Lions Clubs International turns 100 years old this year and will have a huge celebration at the International Convention in Chicago June 30 – July 4. Local Lions planning to attend this event can take a special train with fellow members and begin the party early.

Lions are involved in so many projects, there is something of interest to everyone. International President Bob Corlew reported that Lions will have exceeded their goal of serving 100 million people by June 30, 2018. That goal was reached in early September of 2016.

Lions can take pride in being part of an association that lives up to its amazing ideals.

Lions have the largest service organization in the world with 1.3 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in over 200 countries. Some of the ways Lions serve include engaging the youth, sharing the vision, relieving the hunger, and protecting the environment.

Lions’ Worldwide Week of Service to protect our planet is Apr. 17-23, with Earth Day on Apr. 22. To acknowledge this special week, Lions will be working to clean up highways, parks, doing special landscaping projects, and educating communities on the importance of maintaining our environment.

All during the year, local Lions recycle eyeglasses and hearing aids. Since 2011, Lions worldwide have also been responsible for planting and maintaining billions of trees. For instance, in one year alone, Lions partnered with others in Kenya to plant 1.5 million trees because Lions believe that trees have such a significant impact on the environment.

Watch for more articles about how your local Lions join the millions of others all over the world to make a significant impact on our world.

If you are interested in helping the White Sulphur Club clean up a few miles of highway this month, or if you just want to check out one of our club meetings, contact President Mary Ann Hensley at 304-536-4041.